Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,925,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $120.56 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

