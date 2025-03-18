Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,127 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFEM opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

