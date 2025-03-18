Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,667 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,916,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 651,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,796 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

