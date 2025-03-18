Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $15.79. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 349,323 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,635,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,676 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,970,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,332,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,819 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

