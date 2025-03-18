Comparing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) and Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Klotho Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 24.04% 23.52% 17.95% Klotho Neurosciences N/A N/A -25.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Klotho Neurosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $2.17 billion 4.78 $521.27 million $1.77 20.92 Klotho Neurosciences N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Klotho Neurosciences.

85.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exelixis and Klotho Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 1 8 11 0 2.50 Klotho Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $37.59, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Klotho Neurosciences.

Summary

Exelixis beats Klotho Neurosciences on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases. The company was formerly known as Anew Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. in September 2024. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

