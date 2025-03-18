Comparing Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) and Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and Davis Commodities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International 0.43% 6.63% 0.58% Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pyxus International and Davis Commodities”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $2.03 billion 0.05 $2.66 million $0.40 10.75 Davis Commodities $159.84 million 0.14 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Pyxus International has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summary

81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pyxus International beats Davis Commodities on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

