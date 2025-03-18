Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of Conduit stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 392 ($5.09). 5,802,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,102. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 370.25 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.74. The company has a market capitalization of £788.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($49,876.61). 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.09) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Conduit

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

