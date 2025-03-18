Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.8 %

SWK stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

