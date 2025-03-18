ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $81.64 million and $23.99 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81,190.52 or 0.99457319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) was a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) formed in November 2021 to purchase an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. It raised $47 million via Ether contributions but lost the auction. The native token, $PEOPLE, granted participants voting rights and a stake in the project’s governance. Although the DAO disbanded after the failed bid, it demonstrated the potential of blockchain for collective ownership and decentralised decision-making. ConstitutionDAO was created by Trent Griffin and a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, showcasing blockchain’s application in acquiring and managing rare assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

