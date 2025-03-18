Contrasting BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies 18.64% 3.82% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTC Digital and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 SoFi Technologies 4 6 5 1 2.19

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than BTC Digital.

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and SoFi Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $8.48 million 1.67 -$2.82 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $2.61 billion 5.17 $498.67 million $0.37 33.30

SoFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats BTC Digital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institution; and Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it provides SoFi Money offers checking and savings accounts, debit cards, and cash management products; and SoFi Invest, a mobile-first investment platform that provides access to trading and advisory solutions, such as investing and robo-advisory. Further, the company offers SoFi Credit Card that provides cash backs on every purchase; Sofi Relay, a personal finance management product that allows to track all of their financial accounts comprising credit score and spending behaviors; SoFi Protect, which offers insurance product; SoFi Travel, an application that manages travel search and booking experience; SoFi At Work provides financial benefits to employees, including student loan payments made on their employees' behalf; Lantern Credit, a financial services marketplace platform for seeking alternative products and provide product comparisons; and other lending as a service that offers pre-qualified borrower referrals and sells loans to third-party partner. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

