Contrasting Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) & Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC)

Profitability

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baijiayun Group N/A N/A N/A Mobivity -218.89% N/A -495.44%

Volatility & Risk

Baijiayun Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Baijiayun Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Mobivity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baijiayun Group $54.53 million 0.12 -$81.86 million N/A N/A Mobivity $6.98 million 3.95 -$12.06 million ($0.15) -2.61

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baijiayun Group.

3.3% of Baijiayun Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Baijiayun Group

(Get Free Report)

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.