ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.