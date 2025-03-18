Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,862,000 after buying an additional 404,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Natural Resources by 578.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 226,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Core Natural Resources by 422.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 250,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 202,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,109,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

