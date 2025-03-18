Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $32.87 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,846.45 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,842.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,984.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

