Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $35.46 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $35,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.68.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

