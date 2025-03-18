Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $38,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

