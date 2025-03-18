Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 368 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.67.
KLA Price Performance
Shares of KLAC opened at $718.29 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $727.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
