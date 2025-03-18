Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 19,060 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,060 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,498,000 after buying an additional 458,310 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,482,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 341,525 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 164,376 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 4.1 %

AAL opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

