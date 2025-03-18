Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $352,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after buying an additional 190,974 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 93,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 143,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.