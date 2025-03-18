Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $370,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 52.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 39.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

