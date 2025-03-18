Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $386,926.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,912,997.16. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $762,272. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

