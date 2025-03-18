Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $328,000 in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

