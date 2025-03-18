Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,697.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $5,112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 61.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 10.5% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 77,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Celestica Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CLS opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.