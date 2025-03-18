Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

