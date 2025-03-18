Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 27,541 QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 64,992.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,245,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

