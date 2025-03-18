Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $452,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after buying an additional 97,452 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,565 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

