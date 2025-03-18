Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,179 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

