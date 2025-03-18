Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,804,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 459.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497.60. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

