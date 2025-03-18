Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,808,000 after acquiring an additional 502,496 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,467,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,704,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

