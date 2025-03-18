Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 162.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.