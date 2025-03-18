Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,143,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864,343 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,390,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after acquiring an additional 156,894 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 85.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

