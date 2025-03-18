Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,393 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 176.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

