Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,138 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.2 %

PINS stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,941 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $140,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,611.75. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

