Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 459.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

