Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

