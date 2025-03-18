Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.