Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 356.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 671,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $606.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

