Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

