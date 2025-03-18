Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,014 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

