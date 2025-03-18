Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 828 Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISMD opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

