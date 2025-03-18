CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $356.71 and last traded at $358.64. 1,246,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,724,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.83.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.44, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.