CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) EVP Sells $649,090.64 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,058.36. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Don Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total transaction of $679,644.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,556. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.10 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

