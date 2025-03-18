CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson Sells 1,100 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,340.08. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.11. 165,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $18,197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

