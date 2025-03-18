CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT-UN) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT-UN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.37. Approximately 99,800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.
CT Real Estate Investment Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.