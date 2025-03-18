Curio Wealth LLC Invests $32,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 902,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

