Curio Wealth LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 442,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TROW opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

