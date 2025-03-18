Curio Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

