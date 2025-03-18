Curio Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 61.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 248,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,939,000 after buying an additional 310,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

CP stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $90.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

