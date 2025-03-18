Curio Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.