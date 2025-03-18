Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Insider Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 658 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.81. The stock had a trading volume of 324,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,042. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $241.44 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.13 and its 200 day moving average is $345.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

